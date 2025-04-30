Kyle Farmer News: Losing playing time

Farmer is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Though the Rockies remain without Ezequiel Tovar (hip), Thairo Estrada (wrist), Aaron Schunk (groin) and Tyler Freeman (oblique) in the middle infield, Farmer no longer looks to be in the mix for regular playing time at second base or shortstop. He'll be on the bench for the fourth time in seven games, with the Rockies prioritizing Adael Amador ahead of him at the keystone and Alan Trejo at shortstop.