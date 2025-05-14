Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Farmer headshot

Kyle Farmer News: Tallies first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Farmer went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Wednesday against the Rangers.

Farmer has started four of Colorado's last seven games, splitting time between second base and shortstop. He started at the former position Wednesday and hit second in the order. While he managed to tally his first home run of the season, Farmer has only two hits across 17 at-bats in his last seven games.

