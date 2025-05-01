Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Finnegan News: Bounces back for 10th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Finnegan earned the save in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Phillies, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning without recording a walk or strikeout.

The Nationals called Finnegan from the bullpen for the ninth inning to preserve a two-run lead. He retired the first two batters in six pitches and was able to work around a Johan Rojas two-out triple by getting Rafael Marchan to line out to center field. It was a nice outcome for Finnegan, who blew his last two saves after starting the season converting on his first nine opportunities. His 10 saves is tied with Mason Miller for third most in the majors behind Robert Suarez (12) and Andres Munoz (11).

Kyle Finnegan
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
