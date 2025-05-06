Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Finnegan News: Collects 12th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Finnegan recorded his 12th save of the season in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, giving up a run on two hits in the ninth inning without a walk or a strikeout.

There was drama right to the end of the matinee in a 10-9 win for the Nationals, as Finnegan gave up back-to-back singles and a sacrifice fly before getting Brayan Rocchio to line out to left field to end the contest. It's only the fourth time in 15 appearances that Finnegan has been tagged for a run, and through 14.2 innings he sports a 3.07 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB while converting 12 of 14 save chances.

