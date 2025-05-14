Kyle Finnegan News: Notches save Wednesday

Finnegan picked up the save in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Atlanta, allowing one hit with one strikeout over a scoreless ninth inning.

Washington came back from a 4-1 deficit in the seventh inning, thrusting Finnegan into a save opportunity. The 33-year-old collected his 13th save of the campaign, retiring three straight batters after allowing a leadoff single. Through 15.2 innings, Finnegan owns a 1.40 ERA and a 16:7 K:BB.