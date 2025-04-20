Kyle Freeland Injury: Takes loss after injury

Freeland (finger, 0-4) left Sunday's start after allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk over two innings. He struck out two and took the loss against Washington in the first game of the doubleheader.

Freeland gave up all three runs during the second inning and did not return for the third due to a finger issue. He threw 25 of 36 pitches for strikes and forced six whiffs. Freeland now owns a 4.85 ERA with a 19:3 K:BB through 26 frames. He was lined up to face the Reds at home next weekend, but the finger issue could push that back.