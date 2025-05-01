Kyle Freeland News: No-decision in quality start

Freeland didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Giants after allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Thursday marked the first time in his last four starts that Freeland threw six innings, and his five punchouts were his most since April 8. The quality start was also the left-hander's third on the campaign, but he did concede three extra-base hits, one of which left the yard off the bat of Heliot Ramos in the first inning. Freeland will take a dicey 5.70 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB over 36.1 innings into his next scheduled start at home versus the Tigers. Through 12.2 frames at Coors Field in 2025, Freeland has a dismal 8.53 ERA and 1.82 WHIP.