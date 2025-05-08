Kyle Freeland News: Remains winless after ugly start

Freeland (0-5) allowed nine runs (five earned) on 11 hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings, taking the loss in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.

Freeland had his worst outing of the season, though it wasn't all his fault. The southpaw has failed to complete five innings in his last three home starts, giving up a total of 18 runs (12 earned) over 9.1 innings in that stretch. The Rockies are even worse than usual this year, so Freeland is a risky option in all fantasy formats. He has a 6.41 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB across 39.1 innings over eight starts this season. His next outing is projected to be on the road versus the Rangers.