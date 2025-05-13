Kyle Freeland News: Still winless despite quality start

Freeland (0-6) took the loss Tuesday against the Rangers after allowing three runs on six hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out five.

It was the fourth quality start of the year for Freeland, whose six hits allowed were his fewest in a road outing since his first appearance of 2025. Although the left-hander has a poor 6.15 ERA and 1.59 WHIP on the season, he owns a respectable 4.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB over 29.2 innings on the road. With his next appearance set to come at home next week versus the Phillies, however, Freeland won't be a recommended fantasy option at hitter-friendly Coors Field.