Kyle Gibson News: Can't escape first inning in loss

Gibson (0-3) took the loss against the Nationals on Saturday, allowing six runs on six hits and one walk with one strikeout while recording just two outs in the first inning.

Gibson allowed the first six batters he faced to reach base and needed 47 pitches to record only two outs before being pulled in favor of Charlie Morton. The veteran has struggled mightily through four starts this season, yielding five earned runs or more in three of them while failing to exceed four innings in any outing. He'll carry an unsightly 16.78 ERA, 2.92 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB across 12.1 innings into a tough road matchup with the Red Sox next week.