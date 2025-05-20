Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Gibson headshot

Kyle Gibson News: Cut loose by Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

The Orioles released Gibson on Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The right-hander was designated for assignment by Baltimore over the weekend and has now been jettisoned from the organization. Gibson made just four starts after inking a one-year, $5.25 million contract in March and surrendered 23 earned runs with a 10:7 K:BB over 12.1 innings.

