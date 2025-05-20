Kyle Gibson News: Cut loose by Baltimore
The Orioles released Gibson on Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The right-hander was designated for assignment by Baltimore over the weekend and has now been jettisoned from the organization. Gibson made just four starts after inking a one-year, $5.25 million contract in March and surrendered 23 earned runs with a 10:7 K:BB over 12.1 innings.
Kyle Gibson
Free Agent
