Kyle Gibson News: Roughed up in 2025 debut

Gibson (0-1) took the loss against the Yankees on Tuesday, allowing nine runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings.

Gibson spent the first six weeks of the season getting stretched out in extended spring training and the minors after signing a one-year deal with the Orioles on March 21. His first outing of the year couldn't have gotten off to a worse start, as the 37-year-old gave up three-straight home runs in the first inning before yielding a fourth to Cody Bellinger in the same frame. Gibson was mercifully pulled in the fourth inning after giving up a two-run double, tossing 73 pitches (44 strikes) with seven whiffs in his 2025 debut. He'll look to rebound in his next start, tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Twins.