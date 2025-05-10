Kyle Harrison News: Fans three in scoreless outing

Harrison tossed two scoreless innings in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Twins, allowing three walks (one intentional) while striking out three.

Harrison made his second appearance since being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday and has yet to allow a run over three innings of relief. The 23-year-old southpaw is expected to remain in the bullpen for now, though he could eventually make a case to join the starting rotation after missing out on an Opening Day spot. Harrison recorded a 3.46 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and a 38:8 K:BB across 26 innings in six starts with Triple-A Sacramento.