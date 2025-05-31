Kyle Hendricks News: Yields four runs in no-decision

Hendricks did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Guardians, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.2 innings.

Hendricks kept the Guardians off the board through the first three innings, but he yielded at least one run over the next three frames, capped off by a Steven Kwan solo home run in the sixth. Hendricks has given up at least three earned runs in eight of his last nine starts, and his 5.34 ERA across 59 innings is fourth most in the majors among qualified starters. He's slated to make his next start against the Mariners at home next weekend.