Kyle Higashioka Injury: Managing hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 3:34pm

Higashioka reported tightness in his hamstring Wednesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers are going to hold off on placing Higashioka on the injured list for now, but he may need a trip to the IL if his condition doesn't improve after a few days of rest. Tucker Barnhart was added to the active roster from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday to give Texas another option behind the plate while Higashioka recovers.

Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers
