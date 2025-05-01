Kyle Higashioka Injury: Moves to IL

The Rangers placed Higashioka on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a mild left intercostal strain.

Texas had previously indicated Wednesday that Higashioka was dealing with hamstring soreness, but after further evaluation, the veteran backstop was revealed to be dealing with an injury to the upper half of his body. Manager Bruce Bochy does not expect Higashioka to be sidelined beyond the minimum 10 days, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports. Higashioka had been working in a timeshare behind the plate with Jonah Heim for much of the season, but Heim should see the overwhelming share of starts at catcher while Higashioka is out.