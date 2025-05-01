Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Higashioka headshot

Kyle Higashioka Injury: Moves to IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2025 at 9:58am

The Rangers placed Higashioka on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a mild left intercostal strain.

Texas had previously indicated Wednesday that Higashioka was dealing with hamstring soreness, but after further evaluation, the veteran backstop was revealed to be dealing with an injury to the upper half of his body. Manager Bruce Bochy does not expect Higashioka to be sidelined beyond the minimum 10 days, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports. Higashioka had been working in a timeshare behind the plate with Jonah Heim for much of the season, but Heim should see the overwhelming share of starts at catcher while Higashioka is out.

Kyle Higashioka
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now