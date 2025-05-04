Kyle Isbel News: Getting afternoon off

Isbel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Drew Waters will get the start in center field while Isbel sits for the second time in the last four games. Isbel brings quality defense in the outfield, but he's not been much of a fantasy asset while frequently hitting at the bottom of the Kansas City order this season and slashing just .241/.244/.361 with two home runs, one steal, 11 RBI and seven runs through 30 games.