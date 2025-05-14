Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Isbel headshot

Kyle Isbel News: Taking seat versus southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Isbel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

The lefty-hitting Isbel started in Tuesday's 2-1 loss against Astros southpaw Framber Valdez, but the outfielder will hit the bench Wednesday while Houston sends a second straight lefty (Colton Gordon) to the bump. Mark Canha will enter the lineup as a replacement for Isbel, manning left field and batting sixth.

