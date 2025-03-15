Kyle Leahy News: Standing out in bid for RP spot

Leahy has spun eight scoreless innings with a 9:1 K:BB during Grapefruit League play this spring.

Leahy is competing with Nick Anderson, Chris Roycroft and Riley O'Brien for one of the final two spots in the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen. Perhaps working in Leahy's favor, in addition to his fine work this spring, is that he's shown the ability to go multiple frames, whereas the other three competitors are more one-inning relievers. Each of Leahy's last three outings this spring were two innings apiece, and he recorded more than three outs in 20 of his 33 appearances last season for St. Louis.