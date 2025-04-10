Kyle Leahy News: Works way into high-leverage spots

Leahy is set to see more high-leverage relief appearances for the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Leahy is off to an excellent start, having allowed just one run and one hit with a 10:3 K:BB over 7.2 innings. He looks to have leap-frogged Ryan Fernandez -- who has a 10.80 ERA -- in the pecking order among righty relievers for St. Louis, at least for the time being. While he's unlikely to garner any save chances, Leahy could be worth a look in leagues that count holds.