Kyle Manzardo News: Clubs ninth homer

Manzardo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-0 win over the Phillies.

The 24-year-old slugger opened the scoring in the fourth inning by driving an Aaron Nola fastball 411 feet to straightaway center field. Manzardo is emerging as a desperately needed power source for Cleveland, and through 33 games he's slashing .221/.326/.504 with nine homers, 16 runs and 22 RBI.