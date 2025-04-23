Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Manzardo

Kyle Manzardo News: Has RBI in five straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 4:32am

Manzardo went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

Manzardo was in the middle of Cleveland's three-run rally in the sixth inning that erased New York's 2-0 lead. His double plated Nolan Jones to tie the game. It was the fifth consecutive game with an RBI for Manzardo, who's homered three times and knocked in seven over that stretch. The double also extended a hit streak to six games (7-for-22).

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

