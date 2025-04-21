Kyle Manzardo News: Homers in third straight

Manzardo went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Monday's 5-4 win versus the Yankees.

Manzardo went back-to-back with Jose Ramirez in the third inning, launching a 366-foot solo shot off starter Clarke Schmidt. The Washington State product has now gone yard in three straight games. Manzardo is also riding a five-game hit streak over which he's hit .333 (6-for-18) with six RBI and three runs scored.