Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Manzardo headshot

Kyle Manzardo News: Homers in third straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Manzardo went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Monday's 5-4 win versus the Yankees.

Manzardo went back-to-back with Jose Ramirez in the third inning, launching a 366-foot solo shot off starter Clarke Schmidt. The Washington State product has now gone yard in three straight games. Manzardo is also riding a five-game hit streak over which he's hit .333 (6-for-18) with six RBI and three runs scored.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now