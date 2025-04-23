Kyle Manzardo News: Sitting against lefty
Manzardo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
With a tough lefty (Carlos Rodon) on the hill for New York, the left-handed-hitting Manzardo will get the afternoon off in the series finale. Jose Ramirez will get a day out of the infield and will serve as the Guardians' designated hitter in place of Manzardo, who has gone 6-for-19 with three home runs, two doubles, two walks, seven RBI and four runs over his last five games.
