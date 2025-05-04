Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Nicolas News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

The Pirates optioned Nicolas to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

He'll be the odd man out of the bullpen with Pittsburgh needing to reopen a spot for Dennis Santana (personal), who was reinstated from the bereavement list. Since being called up from Triple-A on April 11, Nicolas had submitted a 10.57 ERA, 2.35 WHIP and 6:8 K:BB over 7.2 innings while typically working in lower-leverage situations.

