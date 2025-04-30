Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Schwarber headshot

Kyle Schwarber News: Clubs eighth homer Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 12:28am

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Schwarber got the Phillies into the scoring column on the first pitch he saw Tuesday, clubbing a 411-foot two-run shot in the first inning. It snapped an eight-game homer cold spell for the veteran slugger, who's seen his average dip in the past few weeks in the process. Over his last 15 outings, Schwarber is batting just .196 (10-for-51) with two long balls, one double, eight RBI and seven runs scored.

Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now