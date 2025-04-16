Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Schwarber headshot

Kyle Schwarber News: Getting start in outfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Schwarber will start in left field and bat third in Wednesday's game versus the Giants, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's the first start in the outfield this season for Schwarber, who made five starts in left field last season. Schwarber's fantasy managers would love for the slugger to gain outfield eligibility, but there's no guarantee it will happen during the 2025 season.

