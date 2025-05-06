Kyle Schwarber News: Goes deep, swipes bag

Schwarber went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, two RBI, a stolen base and a walk in Tuesday's victory against Tampa Bay.

Schwarber drilled a solo shot to begin the second inning for his 12th home run of the year to tie the MLB lead. He walked and stole second base in the third inning before knocking an RBI single and scoring another run in the eighth. It was his second multi-hit performance over his last 16 games and his first three-hit outing since April 8. Schwarber's OPS jumped to .999 with 16 extra-base hits, three stolen bases and 28 RBI through 156 plate appearances.