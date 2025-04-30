Kyle Schwarber News: Goes yard again Wednesday

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

Schwarber has now homered in back-to-back contests, racking up five RBI during this span. The star slugger has also recorded an extra-base hit in three of his past four outings. Despite not having a multi-hit game in his last 11 contests, Schwarber extended his on-base streak to 30 games to open the season.