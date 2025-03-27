Kyle Schwarber News: Goes yard from cleanup spot

Schwarber 2-for-4 with one home run, two runs scored and one walk in Thursday's 7-3 extra-inning win over Washington.

Batting out of the No. 4 spot in Philadelphia's lineup, Schwarber played the part of a prototypical cleanup hitter with a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh inning. The star slugger has recorded at least 100 runs scored in each of his past three seasons primarily as a leadoff hitter, but even though Schwarber could have a harder time scoring runs if his move to the middle of the order sticks, he should see plenty of RBI opportunities in a loaded Phillies lineup.