Kyle Schwarber News: Launches 300th career homer

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a 9-3 win against Colorado on Monday.

The 300th regular-season home run of Schwarber's career wasn't a cheapie -- he pounded a 466-foot rocket to right field in the ninth inning. The slugger became the 11th active player with 300 or more home runs and pushed his season total to 16, second-most in the majors. Schwarber's career high for long balls in a campaign is 47 (set in 2023), and he's on pace to challenge that mark so far this year.