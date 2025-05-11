Kyle Schwarber News: Powers offense with two homers
Schwarber went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Guardians.
Schwarber was the Phillies' offense in this contest, going deep with a solo shot in the second inning and a two-run blast in the eighth. The notorious slow starter has skipped right to midseason form in 2025, slashing .269/.404/.593 over 40 contests to begin the year. He's been even better in May, batting .333 (13-for-39) with five homers and nine RBI over 10 games this month. Schwarber also has a share of the major-league lead with 14 homers through Sunday's action, and he's added 32 RBI, 29 runs scored and four stolen bases.
