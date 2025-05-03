Kyle Stowers News: Homers twice w/ walk-off grand slam

Stowers went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a walk-off grand slam during Saturday's 9-6 win against the A's.

It was an impressive show of power for the outfielder, who launched a two-run homer during the third inning before delivering a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the ninth, which came on a 102-mph fastball from A's closer Mason Miller. It's the second two-homer performance in the past three games for Stowers, who is up to six long balls for the season. The 27-year-old also has a .324/.392/.552 slash line with 25 RBI, 17 runs and two steals through 30 games this year.