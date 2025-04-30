Kyle Stowers News: Huge day in loss

Stowers went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and four total RBI in Wednesday's 12-7 loss to the Dodgers.

Stowers was one of the few Marlins with any answers for Tony Gonsolin on Wednesday -- he launched a two-run, 423-foot blast off the right-hander in the fourth inning before adding an RBI double in the sixth. Stowers would cap a perfect day at the plate with a second homer off Yoendrys Gomez in the ninth. The 27-year-old Stowers has been a bright spot for Miami this year, slashing .323/.396/.510 with four homers, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored and two stolen bases through 111 plate appearances. He's logged at least one hit in nine of his last 12 games, going 15-for-39 (.385) in that span.