Kyle Stowers News: Launches pair of homers

Stowers went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and a triple during Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Stowers tagged Cubs starter Jameson Taillon for a pair of solo homers, one in the second inning and one in the fourth, bringing the Marlins back into the win column by snapping a three-game losing streak. It was the 27-year-old's third multi-homer game in his last 13 appearances. He's 15-for-48 (.313) with eight home runs and 14 RBI during that stretch.