Kyle Tucker Injury: Exits with jammed finger
Tucker was removed from Sunday's game against the Reds due to a jammed right ring finger, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Tucker went 1-for-2 with a double, a run scored and a caught stealing in three plate appearances before departing Sunday's contest due to the injury. The veteran outfielder will have Monday's team off day to recover before the Cubs travel to Washington on Tuesday for the start of a three-game series.
