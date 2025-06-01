Kyle Tucker Injury: X-rays negative on finger

Tucker (finger) had X-rays on his jammed right ring finger, which came back negative, after Sunday's 7-3 win over the Reds, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Tucker was removed from Sunday's victory in the top of the fifth inning after suffering a jammed finger earlier in the game. The outfielder appears to have avoided a significant injury, and with the Cubs off Monday, he may not miss any game action as a result. He can be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's series opener with the Nationals.