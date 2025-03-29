Kyle Tucker News: Breaks through with three hits
Tucker went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in a 4-3 victory against Arizona on Saturday.
Tucker came into Saturday having gone just 2-for-16 over his first four contests as a Cub, but he put himself on the right track with Saturday's three-hit performance. His biggest knock was a two-run homer in the fifth inning that gave the Cubs a lead they never relinquished. Three of Tucker's five hits so far have gone for extra bases, and he has four RBI through five contests.
