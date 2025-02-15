Kyle Tucker News: Extension seems unlikely

Tucker, who was traded to the Cubs in December, seems unlikely to sign a long-term deal with the team during the season and could enter free agency after the year, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Chicago traded Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and prospect Cam Smith for Tucker, but it could end being only a one-year relationship. Mooney notes that the Cubs' failed pursuit of Tucker's former Houston teammate Alex Bregman could signal the team's financial constraints this year and next. While Chicago may still attempt to sign Tucker in free agency, the talented outfielder will likely be able to attract richer offers. That makes 2025 essentially an audition year for Tucker, who was limited to 78 games with the Astros last year due to injury but still managed 23 home runs and a robust .993 OPS.