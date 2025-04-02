Kyle Tucker News: Homer streak at four games

Tucker went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the A's.

The 28-year-old slugger took Luis Severino deep in the third inning, giving Tucker a homer in four straight games. He's had a blistering start to his Cubs tenure, batting .353 (12-for-34) through eight contests with five doubles, four homers, nine runs and 11 RBI, and those free passes figure to get more frequent if teams decide it's not worth the risk of pitching to him while he's locked in.