Kyle Tucker News: Keeps rolling Sunday

Tucker went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, an additional run scored and three RBI in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Padres.

Tucker has been on a tear lately, as he now has five home runs over his last eight games. The outfielder has pushed his OPS up to a sizzling 1.203 in the process, and he has seemingly settled in quite well during his first season in Chicago following a trade from Houston. Tucker is also set to be a free agent after this season, and based on his performance so far, he could be headed for a huge contract over the winter.