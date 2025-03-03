Kyle Tucker News: Scuffling in early going

Tucker went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Monday's Cactus League against the Diamondbacks and is now 0-for-12 this spring.

Chicago's key offseason acquisition is off to a slow start, though it shouldn't have any impact on his role with the team. Tucker figures to start in right field most days and bat in the heart of the Cubs' lineup. The 28-year-old is also playing on a one-year deal, so he could have extra motivation to produce before likely testing free agency next offseason.