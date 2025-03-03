Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Tucker headshot

Kyle Tucker News: Scuffling in early going

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Tucker went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Monday's Cactus League against the Diamondbacks and is now 0-for-12 this spring.

Chicago's key offseason acquisition is off to a slow start, though it shouldn't have any impact on his role with the team. Tucker figures to start in right field most days and bat in the heart of the Cubs' lineup. The 28-year-old is also playing on a one-year deal, so he could have extra motivation to produce before likely testing free agency next offseason.

