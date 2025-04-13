Kyle Tucker News: Stays hot Saturday

Tucker went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 16-0 win over the Dodgers.

Tucker was right in the middle of Chicago's offensive explosion, and the talented outfielder tallied his fourth multi-hit effort over his last six games. The 28-year-old has fit in nicely with the Cubs, as he now has an absurd 1.108 OPS to go along with five home runs, 18 RBI and 18 runs scored across 17 contests overall.