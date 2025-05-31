Kyle Tucker News: Swipes 16th bag Saturday

Tucker went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Reds. He also stole a base.

Tucker stole his 16th base of the season in the win, which is second on the team to Pete Crow-Armstrong, who also swiped a bag Saturday and now has 17 steals this year. Tucker has supplemented his speed with an outstanding .911 OPS and 12 home runs, which has made him a well-rounded fantasy asset in his first season with the Cubs.