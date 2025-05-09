Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Wright headshot

Kyle Wright Injury: Pulled off rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Wright has been pulled off his rehab assignment due to right shoulder fatigue.

It's not altogether surprising given that Wright is coming back from major shoulder surgery, but it's certainly a less than desirable development. The expectation is for Wright to be skipped for 1-to-2 starts before resuming his rehab assignment, but that will depend on how he recovers. Wright has made two rehab starts with Northwest Arkansas, allowing six runs (five earned) with a 5:3 K:BB over six innings.

Kyle Wright
Kansas City Royals
