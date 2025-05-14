Kyren Paris News: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
Paris is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the Padres on Wednesday.
Paris started the season strongly, but over his past 23 games he's slashed .100/.149/.171 with one home run, three RBI and a 52.7 percent strikeout rate. He'll begin Wednesday's game in the dugout while Matthew Lugo starts in center field and bats eighth against Padres right-hander Randy Vasquez.
