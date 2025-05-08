Kyren Paris News: Snaps long power drought

Paris went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk Wednesday in a 5-4 win against the Blue Jays.

Paris went deep five times in his first 10 games this season, but he entered Wednesday without a long ball across his subsequent 21 contests. That drought ended in the seventh inning, when Paris launched a 410-foot solo shot to center field. For good measure, the infielder/outfielder drew a four-pitch walk to lead off the ninth, setting the stage for what ended up as a walk-off win for his team. Paris slumped badly in middle and late April, leading to his current poor .228 batting average on the season, but he's showing positive signs in May, slashing .313/.389/.563 with three RBI through five games, albeit with a 38.9 percent strikeout rate.