Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyren Paris headshot

Kyren Paris News: Snaps long power drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Paris went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk Wednesday in a 5-4 win against the Blue Jays.

Paris went deep five times in his first 10 games this season, but he entered Wednesday without a long ball across his subsequent 21 contests. That drought ended in the seventh inning, when Paris launched a 410-foot solo shot to center field. For good measure, the infielder/outfielder drew a four-pitch walk to lead off the ninth, setting the stage for what ended up as a walk-off win for his team. Paris slumped badly in middle and late April, leading to his current poor .228 batting average on the season, but he's showing positive signs in May, slashing .313/.389/.563 with three RBI through five games, albeit with a 38.9 percent strikeout rate.

Kyren Paris
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now