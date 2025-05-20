Kyren Paris News: Two steals in win

Paris went 1-for-2 with two walks, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Athletics.

Paris has started just two of the last six games, as he's struggled to maintain a decent share of playing time while Matthew Lugo's been swinging a hot bat. Prior to Tuesday, Paris had gone 1-for-22 over his previous seven games dating back to May 8. The 23-year-old is slashing .198/.279/.397 with a 10:53 BB:K, seven steals, six home runs, 11 RBI and 19 runs scored over 40 contests this season. The poor plate discipline and overall lack of hitting is likely to keep Paris in a part-time role, particularly if Lugo continues to command a majority of the starts in center field.