LaMonte Wade News: Hits second triple of 2025

Wade went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Wade entered as a pinch hitter and lined a leadoff triple to right field in the eighth inning before scoring the game-tying run. The first baseman has shown signs of turning things around after a slow start to the season, going 4-for-11 with two runs scored, an RBI, a triple, a double and a 2:2 BB:K across 13 plate appearances in his last five games. Wade is now slashing .165/.266/.281 with 14 RBI, 11 runs scored, 10 extra-base hits -- one home run -- and a 17:31 BB:K across 140 plate appearances so far this season.