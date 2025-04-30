LaMonte Wade News: Logs fourth double of 2025 in loss

Wade went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI double and a walk during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Padres.

Wade lined a two-run double into left field during the sixth frame, capping a three-run inning for San Francisco. The 31-year-old infielder recorded his first extra-base hit since April 11 against the Yankees, marking his fourth double of the 2025 campaign. Wade has supplied a hit in three of the Giants' last five games, slashing .200/.333/.267 with a 3:1 BB:K across 18 plate appearances during that span.